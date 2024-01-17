The driver employees, who are SIPTU members, will picket Kerry Group, of which Kerry Agribusiness is a part, in Tralee on Wednesday.

Five employees of Kerry Agribusiness are to begin striking on Wednesday 17 January, due to the company’s decision to make them redundant.

The drivers, who are SIPTU members, will picket Kerry Group, of which Kerry Agribusiness is a part, in Tralee from 9am on Wednesday.

SIPTU sector organiser Denis Gormalley said their members tried to avoid strike action.

“Our members have reluctantly voted in favour of strike action after pursuing every other avenue open to them in their efforts to avoid compulsory redundancies of five drivers in the company.

“These workers sought a reasonable engagement with the company to avoid any compulsory redundancies and, as it has refused to enter discussions, will continue on a campaign of strike action,” he said.

'Lifetime of committed work'

SIPTU industrial organiser Sharon Ryan urged Kerry Agribusiness row back on its decision regarding the redundancies.

“Our driver members have dedicated a lifetime of committed work to the company, with service ranging from 29 to over 45 years and it is extremely regrettable that they now face compulsory redundancy.

“We urge the company to reverse its decision to make our members compulsorily redundant and to provide a window of opportunity to find a resolution to this dispute,” she said.