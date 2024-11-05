Kerry Dairy Ireland has announced that it has transferred ownership of the Redbrick building in Charleville to St Joseph’s Foundation.

The St Joseph’s Foundation is non-profit organisation that provides a range of services for people with intellectual disabilities in the north Cork and south Limerick areas.

CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland Pat Murphy said this agreement marks a significant moment for both organisations, as they continue to foster a relationship built on shared values.

“We are immensely pleased to see St Joseph’s Foundation, an organisation we hold in high regard, become the new custodians of the Redbrick building,” he said.

“Their dedication to enhancing the lives of individuals and families within our community is unparalleled, and we are confident that this new chapter will only amplify their remarkable work.”

Redbrick building

Kerry Dairy said that the Redbrick building is “a landmark in Charleville” and “has been part of Kerry’s commitment to innovation and community development.”

Under the new ownership, the building will serve the community, aligning with the foundation’s mission to provide and promote the highest standards of care and support to those in need.

CEO of St Joseph's Foundation Michael Hegarty added that partnership between the two organisations ensures that there is a joint effort to benefit Charleville and the wider region.

“This milestone in the history of the foundation allows us to advance a significant project that will enhance services for individuals with disabilities and their families.