A map of dog attacks on sheep in Co Kerry which was ruled out for publication by the local authority on GDPR grounds could still be published in a different format.

Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald first tabled the motion for the map to be compiled.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said having followed up with the council on the matter, it may now be published in a heat map style.

“I did get verbal assurance that they would publish a map - like a colour coded map, similar to a height above sea level - that would go red at prevalent areas and back to green and blue where it’s less prevalent.

“I am hopeful that will come about, but I am yet to be assured in writing that is the case,” he added.

‘Beggars belief’

Cllr Fitzgerald said Kerry County Council’s initial decision not to publish the map “beggars belief” and he was “shocked, dismayed and disappointed” when he found out this was the case.

“I have never met a farmer that wouldn’t want that issue highlighted in media – print or social. They want the story highlighted. They need the story highlighted.

“Not for the good of being in the media, but for the good of highlighting the terrible issue and the suffering they endure, both financially and emotionally in relation to this,” he added.

Campaign

Separately, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Kerry chair Jason Fleming also told the Irish Farmers Journal that the Kerry branch of the IFA and an Garda Síochána are working together to produce a campaign to spread awareness around dog attacks.

He said that they hope to start publishing the campaign over the next few weeks.

“We’re hoping that this will go national, but for now it’s a Kerry campaign. There’s been enough problems down here with sheep kills. It’s come to the fore over the last couple of weeks and there’s a lot of farmers getting in contact to see what we are doing about it,” Fleming said.

“It’s a joint up thinking that this needs to be done and we’ve waited for the help of the gardaí on these issues. We need to highlight this and it’s going to happen sooner rather than later.”