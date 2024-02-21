Grassland Agro is to supply the vast bulk of Kerry Group's fertiliser requirements in a novel tie-up between the companies. \ Philip Doyle

Kerry Group is to source the vast bulk of its fertiliser for the immediate future from Grassland Agro, the Irish Farmers Journal has learned.

The novel tie-up between the two businesses, which is the first of its kind for the Irish fertiliser sector, will see Grassland Agro supply close to 100,000t of product to Kerry Group.

At an average price of €450/t across all products, the deal could be worth in the region of €45m a year.

Liam Woulfe of Grassland Agro confirmed that an agreement had been reached between the fertiliser company and Kerry Group, but he declined to go into specifics on the deal.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Grassland Agro will not sell fertiliser directly to Kerry Group’s farmers.

It will supply product to the dairy processor, with farmers continuing to purchase fertiliser through the Kerry Group branch network.

However, Grassland Agro will provide support to Kerry Group’s suppliers in the area of sustainability and nutrient management.