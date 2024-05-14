The processor is paying a base price of 37.1c/l, excluding VAT. \ Philip Doyle

Kerry Group has held its base milk price for April supplies.

The processor is paying a base price of 37.1c/l, excluding VAT, for the month of April at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Overall, including a milk contract payment of 1.9c/l on qualifying milk volumes, Kerry is paying a price of 39c/l, excluding VAT.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for April, the milk price including bonuses is 41.6c/l, excluding VAT.

Global price ‘decelerated’

A statement from Kerry Group said the recent increase in global dairy prices has now “decelerated”.

“The rebound in global dairy prices observed in late 2023 and during the first quarter of this year has decelerated in recent weeks due to weakened demand.

“Despite this, supply-side challenges will persist in the short to medium term, which is supporting dairy commodity prices in the absence of a substantial increase in demand.”