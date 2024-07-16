Kerry said butter prices in Europe remain elevated as butterfat demand continues to outstrip supply. \ Philip Doyle

Kerry has increased its milk price by 1.5c/l for June.

The processor had not increased its base price since a 1c/l rise paid out on March milk supplies.

It will pay a base price of 40.48c/l excluding VAT for milk supplied in June at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

This is the equivalent of 44.38c/l excluding VAT for milk at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% fat.

The average milk solids of the co-op’s June milk pool will see an average price of 43.48c/l excluding VAT paid to suppliers for milk deliveries last month.

Demand outstrips supply

Kerry said butter prices in Europe remain elevated as butterfat demand continues to outstrip supply.

“The powder market is more challenged with the lack of whole milk powder demand out of China resulting in more skim milk powder availability on the market,” it added.