Ornua CEO Conor Galvin remains optimistic about the prospects for the Kerrygold brand, particularly in the key US market, despite the uncertainty created by what he described as “global trade tensions”.

While the processor had increased shipments across the Atlantic in the run-up to the introduction of extra tariffs, Galvin said that retail demand remained very strong, meaning that actual stocks in the US had not grown considerably beyond what would be usual for the time of year.

He told the Irish Farmers Journal that Ornua currently has stocks in the country sufficient to cover around 10 weeks’ demand.

He said butter continues to be shipped to the US since the introduction of the 10% tariffs, adding that demand remains very strong among consumers there.

Ornua already faces a $1.54c (€1.34) tariff on every kilogramme of butter exported to the US, so the 10% tariff on top of that would be less than a doubling of the total duties on butter.

Galvin said that the fact the new tariff is a percent rather than a fixed amount per kilogramme means that it will fluctuate as the price of butter rises and falls.

He also made the point that Ornua has to keep up to date with the needs of other customers outside the US, and that the co-op would not be sending butter there at the expense of customers elsewhere in the world.

He believes that there is a concern about how the second-round effects of the tit-for-tat trade war between the US and China would play out.

“US dairy products are basically locked out of the Chinese market now,” he said.