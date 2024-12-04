Kerrygold is second most popular butter brand in the US and the most popular imported brand.

Kerrygold products have been stockpiled in the US ahead of any potential tariff on Irish dairy being introduced by the Trump administration, Ornua CEO Conor Galvin has said.

“We’ve moved product into the US in anticipation of tariffs increasing.

“We are working very closely with our logistics partners to make sure that what we have available will be in the US ahead of any decision being made by the US administration.

“But the reality is, that won’t help us for the butter we make in 2025, the cows you haven’t milked yet. So there is only so much that we can do,” Galvin added.

This comes following Trump’s campaign promise to impose import tariffs on EU exports to the US.

At the beginning of this week Trump said on his first day in office he will sign an executive order for a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico, with a lower rate of 10% for China.