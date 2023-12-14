Kerry Group set a base milk price of 30.47c/l excluding VAT for milk supplied in November.

A 2.85c/l milk contract payment, exclusive of VAT, will issue to suppliers on all qualifying milk volumes, topping up the price to

33.33c/l, excluding VAT.

Kerry said that sentiment with regard to dairy commodities remains tentatively positive for 2024 as a turbulent 2023 comes to a close.

"The questions around the robustness of the market fundamentals underpinning that positivity still remain and underscore the evident uncertainty," Kerry Group said in a statement on Wednesday 13 December.

Lakeland Dairies

Lakeland Dairies announced on Tuesday 12 December that a base milk price of 34.3c/litre (excluding VAT) will be paid for November’s milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The price is a 1.9c/l (excluding VAT) increase in the price paid for milk delivered since August, when prices were cut by 1.5c/l.

Eligible farmers will also receive a 2.85c/l (excluding VAT) out-of-season top-up payment.