Green Generation, the first company to inject biomethane renewable gas into the national grid, has gone into receivership.

The Kildare-based company, founded by Billy Costello, pioneered Ireland’s first renewable gas grid injection point.

It produced biomethane from food waste at its anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Nurney, Kildare. The company sold biomethane to the transport industry to help meet its renewable blending obligation under the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO).

However, the company has faced significant pressure due to the increasing volume of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) imports.

HVO is a fuel derived from used cooking oil and acts as a direct replacement for diesel. However, concerns have been raised that much of the imported HVO is actually produced from virgin palm oil and fraudulently labelled as coming from used cooking oil.

This influx of HVO into the market at significantly lower and more competitive prices than biomethane meant that Green Generation could no longer sustain its business model.

Industry turmoil

The news of Ireland’s biomethane pioneer entering receivership will be a blow to the government’s plans to build up to 200 new AD plants by 2030.

Currently, there isn’t a business model in place for the sector, largely due to the lack of market demand. The government plans to introduce a new obligation for the heat sector in the hope of creating a market for biomethane gas.

However, just as happened with Green Generation’s role in supplying the transport obligation, HVO and cheaper imported biomethane will also be allowed to meet this obligation.

The collapse of Green Generation is likely to result in hesitation from other Irish developers looking to build AD plants.

Last year, Irish biofuels company ClonBio Group, which owns a 50% stake in Green Generation, announced a pause on any future investments in Ireland. The company, founded by entrepreneur Mark Turley, operates multiple renewable energy businesses across Europe.

Market price

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Clonbio’s James Cogan explained that the market price for biomethane gas has fallen, while regulatory pressures have worsened.

He said that with both obligations either in place or set to be introduced, they had expected policy to encourage the development of genuine Irish renewable projects.

However, he claimed that Ireland’s policy is instead facilitating fraudulent imports of HVO, and the same will likely happen with the renewable heat obligation.

Cogan stated that fraudulent HVO entering the Irish market is not being taken seriously, and this remains a significant concern for the Irish AD sector.

Future of biomethane in Ireland

The receivership process could result in the sale of Green Generation’s assets, including its AD plant and Ireland’s only private grid entry point for biomethane.

Currently, only Green Generation and Donegal-based Glenmore Generation are injecting biomethane into the national grid.

Without Green Generation, despite government targets to replace 10% of Ireland’s natural gas use with biomethane, it is likely that there will be no biomethane gas in Ireland’s grid for some time.