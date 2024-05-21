Kildare tillage farmer Danny Doyle has been named the overall winner of the Teagasc / FBD student of the year competition for 2023.
The awards, sponsored by FBD, were presented to the top graduates by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Tuesday 21 May in the Heritage Hotel, Co. Laois.
After completing a Level 5 Certificate in Agriculture, Danny continued his education and went on to study the Level 6 Advanced Crops and Machinery Certificate at Teagasc Kildalton,Co.Kilkenny. He is currently farming alongside his parents.
Other winners
The part-time and distance education category winner was Cormac Rowe, who is from a mixed dairy and drystock farm in Navan, Co. Meath. Cormac is a primary school teacher who farms part-time with his family.
The winner of the full-time other land-based enterprises category was Alana King from Ennis, Co.Clare. She graduated from the QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Horsemanship, Equitation from Kildalton College.
Speaking at the awards Minister McConalogue said he recognised the value and importance of agricultural education.
“Young enthusiastic, educated farmers are fundamental to the future prosperity of the agricultural sector. The value and return from an agricultural education to the operation of modern farm enterprises cannot be overstated.
"This is not only for the financial, technical, and environmental skills it provides, but also through the opportunity to see best practice in operation on host farms,” Minister McConalogue said.
Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education at Teagasc said: “This coveted award is a wonderful celebration of Teagasc education, our learners, teachers and facilities right across the country. We look forward to their future career and personal achievements.”
FinalistsConor McAweeney, Ballinamore, Co.LeitrimCian Hourihane, Skibberreen, Co.Cork
Enda Shanahan, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary
Amy McGee, Drumkeeran, Co.Leitrim
Aidan Lynch, Gort, Co. Galway David Stephenson, Hacketstown, Co.Wicklow Rachel Lacey, Strand, Co.Limerick Isabell Bourke, Westport, Co.MayoTadhg Hanley, Askeaton, Co.LimerickBen Maguire, Mountnugent, Co.CavanLeanne O'Donnell, Miltown Malbay, Co.Clare Charlotte Duff White, Ballinamult, Co. Tipperary
