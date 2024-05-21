Danny Doyle from Rathangan, Co.Kildare took home the Teagasc / FBD student of the year 2023 title at the awards ceremony which took place on 21 May in the Heritage Hotel on Tuesday evening. Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education at Teagasc and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue presented him with the award.

Kildare tillage farmer Danny Doyle has been named the overall winner of the Teagasc / FBD student of the year competition for 2023.

The awards, sponsored by FBD, were presented to the top graduates by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Tuesday 21 May in the Heritage Hotel, Co. Laois.

After completing a Level 5 Certificate in Agriculture, Danny continued his education and went on to study the Level 6 Advanced Crops and Machinery Certificate at Teagasc Kildalton,Co.Kilkenny. He is currently farming alongside his parents.

Other winners

The part-time and distance education category winner was Cormac Rowe, who is from a mixed dairy and drystock farm in Navan, Co. Meath. Cormac is a primary school teacher who farms part-time with his family.

The winner of the full-time other land-based enterprises category was Alana King from Ennis, Co.Clare. She graduated from the QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Horsemanship, Equitation from Kildalton College.

Speaking at the awards Minister McConalogue said he recognised the value and importance of agricultural education.

“Young enthusiastic, educated farmers are fundamental to the future prosperity of the agricultural sector. The value and return from an agricultural education to the operation of modern farm enterprises cannot be overstated.

"This is not only for the financial, technical, and environmental skills it provides, but also through the opportunity to see best practice in operation on host farms,” Minister McConalogue said.

Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education at Teagasc said: “This coveted award is a wonderful celebration of Teagasc education, our learners, teachers and facilities right across the country. We look forward to their future career and personal achievements.”

Finalists

Conor McAweeney, Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim

Cian Hourihane, Skibberreen, Co.Cork

Enda Shanahan, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary

Amy McGee, Drumkeeran, Co.Leitrim

Aidan Lynch, Gort, Co. Galway

David Stephenson, Hacketstown, Co.Wicklow

Rachel Lacey, Strand, Co.Limerick

Isabell Bourke, Westport, Co.Mayo

Tadhg Hanley, Askeaton, Co.Limerick

Ben Maguire, Mountnugent, Co.Cavan

Leanne O'Donnell, Miltown Malbay, Co.Clare

Charlotte Duff White, Ballinamult, Co. Tipperary

Read more

Plans for more female-only tractor driving courses