Kevin McConnell said his experience as a vet will be an advantage in the role.

Animal Health Ireland (AHI) has appointed Kevin McConnell as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

The Co Kildare vet has 30 years’ experience in farm animal practice, as well as managing a veterinary clinic in Naas.

McConnell said his experience as a vet will be an advantage in the role.

“My hands-on experience of AHI’s programmes has given me an insight into the important work we do and in conjunction with all our industry stakeholders, I am excited to progress the work with a view to a successful and sustainable farming and agri-food sector,” he said.

Most recently, McConnell was the clinical director of Highfield Veterinary, where he led the farm animal team in an expanded practice as Highfield grew.

McConnell is also deputy president of the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

Welcome

Chair of AHI’s board James Lynch welcomed McConnell to the organisation.

“His commercial, regulatory and corporate governance experience will help strengthen our management of the range of disease control programmes within our remit.

“In his veterinary work, Kevin has seen first-hand the support these programmes offer farmers.

“I’m confident that Kevin will work closely with our industry stakeholders to drive our mission to improve the health and welfare of the national herd and the betterment of Irish agriculture,” Lynch said.

McConnell takes over from David Graham, whom Lynch thanked for his dedication to AHI.

“I want to thank David for his dedication to the organisation and acknowledge his contribution to helping AHI and its partner stakeholders deliver success in major disease programmes, like BVD,” he said.