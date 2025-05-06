Kilkenny dairy farmers Bryan and Gail Daniels have been named as Farming for Nature ambassadors.

The husband and wife farming duo are operating on 157ha and place a strong focus on producing the most cost-effective litre of milk possible.

With a stocking rate of 2.47 livestock units per hectare (LU/ha) and 272 cows, they run a conventional spring-calving dairy system, producing 5,422 litres of milk/cow at 4.35% fat and 3.71% protein.

The Daniels have embraced sustainable practices well ahead of industry norms. Since 2003, they have significantly reduced their reliance on synthetic nitrogen, achieving an over-50% reduction by incorporating clover into their pastures.

Docks

They’ve also ceased the use of chemical sprays for controlling docks and are committed to using soy- and palm-free feed, actively engaging their dairy processor Tirlán to develop a 100% soy-free dairy nut.

This critical decision, according to Farming for Nature, aligns with their environmental ethos and aims to diminish their carbon footprint, thereby contributing to global sustainability efforts.

“Our mission is not just about high production, it's about trying to do what's right for nature,” says Bryan.

The couple’s breeding programme focuses on traditional British Friesian cows, which are more resilient to bloat in clover-rich swards and produce better beef replacements, further enhancing the farm's sustainability.

Labour

Bryan, a fifth-generation farmer, is keenly aware of the risks of burnout in the agricultural sector. To address these challenges, he installed a 44-point rotary parlour in 2016, significantly reducing milking time and enabling the couple to prioritise work-life balance.

With a focus on human sustainability, the Daniels ensure that all farm operations conclude by 5.30pm, allowing valuable family time with their young children.

Habitats

The Daniels have established wide, dense hedgerows and are actively creating habitats for various species, including bats, insects and ground-nesting birds.

Various birds of prey species, woodpeckers, solitary bees and dragonflies are some of the varied creatures that have made a home on the Daniels farm. Plant and tree life are also protected by wide field margins and shelterbelt underplanting, so they are well developed when the spruce will be felled.

Bryan and Gail will be taking part in an online Q&A answering questions about how they run their farm for environmental, social and financial sustainability on 20 May at 8pm. You can register for the event here. They will also be hosting a farm walk on their farm in September.