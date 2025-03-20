A land holding in Co Kilkenny which had a guide price of €12,000/ac went on to fetch almost €18,000/ac when sold at auction.

The c21.6ac was at Pleberstown, Thomastown and was sold in an online auction by Quinn Property.

The land was in four fields and permanent pasture and had a natural water supply on its southern boundary.

Eight individuals registered to bid in the auction. Bidding opened at €200,000 and five bidders competed, bringing the bidding to €320,000. At this point the property was declared to be ‘on the market’, having reached its reserve.

Two bidders competed after this with the hammer ultimately falling at €385,000, equal to €17,824/ac. The buyer is understood to be a Co Kilkenny based business person.