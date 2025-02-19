Deputy Mattie McGrath made a submission to the application, concluding that he believed the development would harm residential amenities in the area.

Plans to build an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant and a solar farm in the Killough area of Tipperary have attracted significant opposition from local residents and beyond.

In January, Roadstone submitted plans for a large-scale AD plant at Killough Quarry, near Horse and Jockey, Co Tipperary.

The plant would be located on 15.5ac of Roadstone-owned land and would use feedstock such as silage, manure, pot ale, spent grain, maize and chicken litter to produce biomethane gas.

The window for submissions closed this week, with around 180 received. These included objections and observations from locals, community groups, politicians and environmentalists.

Deputy Mattie McGrath made a submission to the application, concluding that he believed the development would harm residential amenities in the area, while Fianna Fáil councillor Seán Ryan, among others, raised concerns about the use of explosives at the quarry and the generation of gas from the AD plant.

Gaile Community Group said it believed the site is unsuitable for several reasons, including high groundwater vulnerability, geological instability, traffic hazards and threats to biodiversity.

In its submission, the names and locations of the 282 signatures on a petition against the Tipperary plant were published.

These included submissions from Thurles, Dublin, Athens, Brussels, Turkey, São Paulo, Nuremberg, Strasbourg, Uruguay, Santa Fe, Italy, Chicago, Spain, France, Sweden and Drogheda.

Tipperary County Council has until 9 March to assess this and make a decision.

Solar farm

A proposed 247ac solar farm, linked to Coolmore Stud, at Killough Castle, near Thurles, is also drawing objections. Over 30 submissions had been received, including from environmentalist Peter Sweetman.

Local resident Philip O’Dwyer stated concerns that the solar farm was being located on prime agricultural land, while James Flanagan, on behalf of the Killough Community Group, cited concerns on the lack of information on the substation and public access to a nearby woodland. A decision is due on 27 February.