AI companies have started to urge farmers to consider using more dairy AI during breeding

The lack of dairy replacements on the ground is being noticed by AI technicians this year as the breeding season progresses on dairy farms.

AI companies have even started to urge farmers to consider using more dairy AI during breeding to prevent a severe scarcity of dairy animals eligible to become first calving heifers in two years’ time.

According to Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF)figures, the number of female dairy heifer calves born so far this year is back 12.1% on 2024 and is back 15.4% on 2023 levels.

“There’s an awful scarcity of eligible replacement heifers this year and a lot less heifer calves on the ground too this spring,” one AI technician told the Irish Farmers Journal this week.

“Everywhere I go I’m being asked if I know of any heifer calves for sale.

“Farmers are using more beef straws but TB has had a huge impact as well. So many herds were cleared out with TB,” he said. On a positive note, the same AI technician remarked how well breeding is going for the majority of dairy farmers.

“I’ve never seen cows to come bulling as well as I have this year. Cows are bulling great – they’re in such good nick you see. Maiden heifers are also in great order – I haven’t come across a heifer under 320kg this year yet. Being out early on good grass has crowned them,” he said.