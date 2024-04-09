A support package for the transportation of fodder was announced to help livestock farmers with dwindling fodder supplies obtain it from other areas around the country. \ Barry Cronin

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has said it is extremely disappointed that no supports were announced for tillage farmers at this Tuesday’s meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security meeting.

A statement from the IGGG said it was “incredulous” only words of support were offered to tillage farmers at the meeting.

“It was incredulous to partake in a meeting where words of support were the only offering available to tillage farmers, even though there was recognition that the sector is probably being hit hardest currently.

“No support measures were presented today from those who buy native Irish grain/pulses, including those linked to the drinks industry, co-ops and merchant umbrella groups.

“With the irony not lost on IGGG that feedstuffs, which are mostly imported feedstuffs, [are] being subsidised to supply livestock farmers in this very stressful time for all,” it said.