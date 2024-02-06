Lack of trust is a key issue between the tillage and dairy sectors.

The lack of trust in the dairy sector emerged as a significant theme at the recent National Tillage Conference.

During a workshop session exploring synergies between the tillage and dairy sectors, a fundamental mistrust that tillage farmers harbour towards dairy farmers was highlighted.

Concerns around the intense competition for land between the two sectors and tillage farmers being consistently priced out of land leases was highlighted by attendees. Dairy expansion, combined with stricter banding and nitrates limits, has driven many dairy farmers to seek more land in recent years.

Tillage farmers at the workshop explained that some within the dairy sector still view them as barriers to land access, rather than potential solutions to addressing nitrates challenges.

“There are some [dairy farmers] who feel we are in the way, and we will stay in the way,” according to Cork tillage farmer Tom Barry who took part in a panel discussion at the conference last Wednesday.

Slurry imports

The idea of importing slurry from dairy farmers as a solution to meet nitrates compliance was met with strong scepticism from the audience.

Many felt that dairy farmers would only provide slurry to them as a last option and they questioned their reliability.

Barry imports significant quantities of pig slurry to use on his winter and spring crops, which is spread by umbilical systems using contractors at a rate of €150/hr. He also imports some neighbouring dairy slurry, charging for the service.

He insisted that handling his neighbour’s dairy slurry is no different to taking it from his own tanks. However, Barry made a point to say that he does not accept slurry from dairy farmers who take tillage land for dairying, "If you plough up tillage land, you can sort your own straw and slurry," he said.

Synergy

Teagasc’s Laurence Shalloo, another panellist, addressed dairy farmers' reluctance to share slurry.

He acknowledged that, until recently, there was little need for it, but changing policies now require serious consideration by dairy farmers.

Shalloo emphasised that exporting slurry should not be viewed as merely a tool but as a partnership or synergy with tillage farmers.

Tillage area

The Government's target to increase tillage land faced repeated scrutiny from the audience. Barry argued that expanding tillage land should involve reclaiming previously converted land rather than expanding dairy herds, calling the latter "a joke".

Shalloo pointed out that it becomes more economically viable for dairy farmers to export slurry instead of renting land at prices of €400/ac or above. He cautioned against renting additional land just for nitrates management without an actual use for it.