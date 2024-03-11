Lakeland Dairies has appointed Antrim native Oliver McAllister as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

McAllister has over 20 years’ experience in finance and strategy and departs his current role as CFO with veterinary pharmaceuticals company Norbrook.

Prior to his role at Norbrook, he was CFO at Dale Farm Limited and CFO at Foyle Food Group.

Welcoming McAllister to Lakeland Dairies, group CEO Colin Kelly said that they have appointed a CFO with a tremendous track record of innovation, strategic thinking and business growth.

'Exciting time'

“We are at a hugely exciting time for Lakeland Dairies, as we continue to execute our ambitious strategy 'Foundations for a Better Future'.

"Our purpose is to deliver sustainable prosperity for our 3,200 farm families and this will be achieved by meeting the needs of our customers through the commitment of our people and the quality of our products.

“Oliver’s vision, talent and acumen will ensure that we can realise the ambitions of our strategy for the benefit of our farmers, our people, our customers and the communities we serve.”

Speaking about his own appointment, McAllister said that he was delighted to be joining his local dairy co-op.

"The dairy industry and the wider co-operative movement play a hugely important role in enhancing the lives of people and communities across rural Ireland, and this is a contribution that I deeply value.

"I’m excited to be joining Lakeland Dairies at such an important time for the company. I look forward to working collectively and collaboratively with all the great people throughout the co-operative to ensure we realise our new strategic direction," he said.

McAllister holds a bachelor of science in finance from Queen’s University, Belfast. He is a chartered accountant and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.