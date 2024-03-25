Dairy farming father and daughter duo Seamus McNally and Julie Mullarkey from Glaslough, Co Monaghan, feature in Lakeland Dairies' new video reel titled Nature is Wonderful, which cinema-goers will see before their main film in the weeks ahead.

The campaign highlights the strong bonds between farm families and their co-operative.

It also showcases the unbreakable bond between farmers, their farm and the environment in which they operate.

The video shows how Julie and Seamus work hand in hand to create high-quality milk in harmony with the nature around them.

Julie tells of how she was known as her “father’s shadow” growing up and now she is running the farm herself. She also speaks about how she is excited to her see own children grow up on the farm she has inherited.

Appearing before all films shown on screens in Cavan, Longford, Leitrim, Monaghan, Derry, Belfast, Enniskillen and Newry, the video will be seen by thousands of cinema goers.

The campaign runs for the last week of March and the first week of April.

The good and great

Commenting on the new campaign, Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews said: “This campaign video is just one of the ways we aim to highlight the value of our 3,200 farm families and how much we recognise their work. It also showcases all that is good and great about the co-op inside both the farm and factory gates.”

Excited for her debut appearance on the big screen, Julie said: “It’s a huge honour, while also a bit surreal. We love farming, we love working together dealing with the challenges as they arise, while continuing to produce top-quality milk to the best of our ability. We’re excited for what the future holds.”

The video campaign can be viewed here.