Lakeland Dairies had been holding its milk price 46.38c/l, excluding VAT, since February.

Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price for the month of May by 0.47c/l, excluding VAT.

The cross-border co-op paid a price of 46.38c/l, excluding VAT, for April and is now paying 46.86c/l, excluding VAT for all milk supplied in May.

This April price is inclusive of a 0.5c/l sustainability payment as well as a new 0.5c/l unconditional bonus which is adjusted for solids.

Lakeland Dairies had been holding its milk price 46.38c/l, excluding VAT, since February.

VAT change

The flat rate compensation for unregistered farmers increased from 4.8% to 5.1% on 1 January 2025.