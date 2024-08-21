Lakeland Dairies is introducing a new award scheme which will see six annual bursaries for students undertaking courses in academic areas related to the business of the co-operative’s operations, such as agricultural science, dairy science and engineering.

The rollout of the bursary programme is a clear commitment as part of the co-op’s sustainability strategy ‘Pathway to a Better Future’, the co-op said.

Each awardee will receive a bursary of €2,000 (£2,000) to support them in undertaking their academic programme.

The bursaries are available to the children of Lakeland Dairies’ 3,200 farm families as well as the co-op staff - three in Northern Ireland and three in the Republic of Ireland.

Launching the bursary, Lakeland Dairies group CEO Colin Kelly said: “This initiative, deeply rooted in our commitment to education and innovation within the agricultural sector, is designed to support the bright minds whose academic pursuits align with our cooperative's ambitions.

“Each year, six deserving students enrolled in a range of courses will benefit from a bursary of €2,000 (£2,000).

"This support not only underscores our dedication to fostering talent, but also reflects the strength and unity of the 3,200 farm families who supply Lakeland Dairies.

"Together, we are investing in a sustainable future for our community and the industry at large," he added.

Applications

Bursaries will be awarded to candidates on the basis of an application and interview process.

Applications should be submitted online and should include the following:

Curriculum vitae.

Personal statement (including demonstration of your understanding of the importance of the dairy industry in the island of Ireland context).

Details of academic programme and university.