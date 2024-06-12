Lakeland Dairies has set a base price of 39.9c/l excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. \ Philip Doyle

Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for May supplies.

This is the second month Lakeland has held its base price, with the same decision being taken for April supplies.

It has set a base price of 39.9c/l excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The price also includes the 0.48c/l excluding VAT sustainability incentive payment.

A 0.95c/l excluding VAT input support payment, introduced in March, continues to be paid on top of the base price.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland (NI) a base price of 34.5p/l is being paid for milk supplied in May.

The base price for April has held from last month and includes the 0.5p/l sustainability incentive payment. A 0.8p/l input support payment continues to be paid to all NI suppliers.

Challenges

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said while weather conditions have improved and become more manageable in general, challenges around grazing and grass growth remain.

“Therefore, we have decided to maintain the input support payment to support our farmers at this time.

“While sentiment around global dairy markets have turned more positive in recent weeks, there is some uncertainty over the long-term activity of buyers in the market. Global supplies remain subdued which is the main determining factor in the recent volatility of the markets.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can,” the spokesperson said.