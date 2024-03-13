The February base price also includes a new 0.48c/l sustainability incentive payment, excluding VAT. \ Philip Doyle

Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price for February by 1.43c/l, excluding VAT.

This brings the co-op’s base price to 39.43c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This increase follows a 1.67c/l rise, excluding VAT, last month for milk supplied in January.

The 0.95c/l input support payment, excluding VAT, paid on all January milk also now forms part of the base price for February milk.

The base price also includes a new 0.48c/l sustainability incentive payment, excluding VAT.

All suppliers will automatically receive a 1.9c/l early calving bonus, excluding VAT.

Overall, this brings Lakeland’s price for February milk supplies to 41.33c/l, excluding VAT.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 34p/l will be paid for milk supplied in February.

The base price has increased by 1.25p/l including the new 0.5p/l sustainability incentive payment.

The 1p/l input support payment paid on all January milk also now forms part of the base price for February milk.

Global markets

A statement from the co-op said: “Global dairy markets remain in a delicate position, with the supply/demand dynamic tentatively poised.

“Buyers are continuing to adopt a cautious approach, but demand remains reasonably solid driven by weaker production in Europe and New Zealand.

“As we approach the critical spring season in Europe, milk supply is expected to remain sluggish, which should assist in providing stability to the market.

“Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and global economic headwinds remain a concern and will require careful management and monitoring.”