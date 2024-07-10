Lakeland Dairies has increased its base milk price to 41.4c/l, excluding VAT, at base solids.
This includes a 0.48c/l sustainability payment, excluding VAT. This represents a 1.6c/l increase in the base price.
However, a 0.95c/l excluding VAT input support payment is no longer being paid.
Meanwhile, the Ornua purchase price index (PPI) for the month of June is equivalent to 39.5c/l, excluding VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is up 1.8c/l, excluding VAT, from May.
Ornua’s estimate of member co-op processing costs is 8.2c/l, excluding VAT, in June.
