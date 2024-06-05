MEP candidates in the Midlands North West constituency would have woken up to quite a surprise this week. Lakeland Dairies wrote to each candidate emphasising the importance of milk production to rural Ireland.
And to hammer the message home, the co-op accompanied the letter with an empty carton of milk to say look, get the aul policies right or there’ll be a lot more empty cartons and fewer farms by the time the next election rolls around.
