While physical risks of injury from sheep may be lower than other livestock, health risks may be greater, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has warned ahead of the lambing season.

Musculoskeletal disorders and contracting diseases which can be transferred from sheep to humans are the main risks identified by the HSA for farmers.

The main risk factors associated with back pain and musculoskeletal disorders among farmer are lifting heavy loads, awkward postures, lifting loads to a height or to ground level and a poor workplace set up, the HSA has said.

Lambing facilities

If lambing is taking place indoors, buildings must be structurally sound and suitably located, the HSA advised, adding that subdividing the shed with penning will help create more manageable groups.

Lambing cameras can be a useful aid to reduce risks around lambing and to be able to monitor from a distance, as well as easing the workload and fatigue involved. Cameras can also help to avoid disturbing the natural lambing activity, the HSA said.

Handling pregnant ewes

Correct ewe body condition, nutrition and adequate space at the feed barrier will all help reduce the need for assisted lambing.

However, the HSA has advised farmers to ensure gates are available to help catch the ewe in a controlled, low-stress manner.

Pregnant women at lambing

To avoid the possible risk of the zoonotic disease toxoplasmosis, pregnant women should consider avoiding close contact with ewes about to lamb, according to the HSA.

It also advised pregnant women to keep away from aborted or newborn lambs or not to handle clothing, boots or any materials that may have come into contact with ewes that have recently given birth, their lambs or afterbirths.

In terms of risks overall at lambing time, the HSA stressed that by making sure the work is planned and organised, these risks can be reduced.