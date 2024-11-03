The Dublin-registered Toyota Land Cruiser that was stolen.

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a farmyard outside Longford town in which a sizeable amount of farm equipment was stolen.

The items taken include farm vehicles, power tools, dosing products and diesel.

The incident happened on Friday night 1 November, potentially into the early hours of 2 November, in Clonterm, Co Longford.

Among the items stolen were a silver Dublin-registered Toyota Land Cruiser, a yellow Chieftain double-axle plant trailer and a Honda Gator.

A large amount of DeWalt power tools, including a consaw, and horse and cattle dose were also taken. A diesel tank was also drained.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, a member of the family from which the theft occurred said in 70 years of farming her father had never had anything stolen and they are appealing to others to be vigilant on their farms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longford Garda Station on 043-335 0570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.