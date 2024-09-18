There are 225,000ha in organics or under conversion at present.

The newly-published strategy for organic farming has committed to exploring policies which would “protect and facilitate access to land” suitable for organic farming, as part of the organic sector’s bid to expand from 225,000ha to 450,000ha by 2030.

The strategy claims that further “land use regulations” and “conservation easements” are among the policy instruments that the organic forum will assess. The Food Vision 2030 strategy had already signposted the possibility of establishing an organic land rental hub for those considering entering organics or expanding an existing organic farm, with the new strategy seeking to pursue the idea further.

Also identified in the new organic strategy as a “critical challenge” facing the sector is access to and the cost of feed, which could dampen output.

It states that both Teagasc and private advisers have committed to boosting organic farmers’ feed autonomy by utilising more forage and considering growing cereals to reduce purchased concentrate requirements.

The Department of Agriculture has pledged to improve transparency in the organic sector by regularly publishing price reporting.