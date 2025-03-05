The latest IPAV survey put the average price for an acre of agricultural grazing land in 2024 at €13,949.

Land prices will rise between 5% and 10% in some regions in 2025, according to a representative body for auctioneers.

In its Farming Report 2024, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) said it expects land prices will remain strong this year.

This is off the back of a predicted continued strengthening in milk, beef and lamb prices in 2025, the IPAV said.

“Additionally, demand for land from non-traditional sources will contribute to further price increases. However, the tillage sector remains under significant pressure,” the report added.

The report cited any potential change to the nitrates derogation among the factors that could influence the upward trajectory of land prices.

“Paradoxically, while the removal of the derogation will have a negative impact on dairy incomes, it will make land dearer, as dairy farmers will need more ground to rent or to buy in order to comply with the directive.”

On the impact of beef prices on the cost of land in the future, it said that while the EU-Mercosur trade deal could affect Irish beef prices in the long term, in the medium to short term, prices are unlikely to change.

Climate change policies will also influence land price significantly in the future, the IPAV said, as solar, forestry, rewilding and rewetting all tighten land supply.

Concerns around potential changes to agricultural inheritance tax relief, uncertainty around potential US trade tariffs and succession were all also listed as factors that could influence the price of land in the future.

On succession and demographic shifts, the report said: “The traditional family farm model may be weakening and larger conglomerate dairy operations are poised to become more dominant players in the land market.”

2024 land prices

The latest IPAV survey put the average price for an acre of agricultural grazing land in 2024 at €13,949. This was up 8% from €12,840/ac the previous year.

The average price for forestry land rose 7.8% to €6,407/ac from €5,940/ac in 2023.

Meanwhile, the average price for letting land by a con-acre agreement stood at €268. Long-term grazing leases averaged €299/ac and tillage came in at €304/ac annually.

Report author Jim O’Brien named higher farm incomes, a shortage of land and increasing demand from both farmers and investors as factors behind the increases.

Provincial breakdown

The average price paid for an acre of grazing land in Munster was €17,262 last year. This was up from €16,324 in 2023.

“Some exceptional sales saw farming ground make up to €40,000/ac. It must be remembered that dairying is the backbone of agriculture in Munster and incomes which declined sharply in 2023 rebounded as sharply in 2024,” the report noted.

On the rental and leasing front in Munster, grazing ground was fetching an average of between €280 and €400/ac, with tillage land making from €300 to €400/ac.

Land in Connacht averaged €9,750/ac last year, up from €9,500/ac the previous year.

“The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) environmental scheme is heavily subscribed in Connacht and combined with long-term leasing means that there is less land making its way to the leasing and sales markets.”

Grazing ground for rent was making between €200 and €300/ac in Connacht last year, while tillage ground was making between €200 and €350/ac.

In Leinster, land averaged €16,529/ac in 2024. This was a rise on €14,563/ac in 2023.

The report noted: “In 2024, farm sales in Leinster was a tale of two regions. Auctioneers in the northern part of the province report a good supply of land and a lively market, whereas auctioneers in the southern counties saw supply remain static or tighten.

The lease price being paid for grazing land in Leinster averaged between €245 and €400/ac. Tillage ground commanded, on average, between €275 and €340/ac.

Land prices were also up in Ulster, with €12,625 the average price paid per acre last year. This stood at €11,000/ac the previous year.

“Most of the auctioneers based in Ulster noticed a slowdown in the supply of land and a market with little movement,” the report added.

Rental land was making between €150 and €300/ac in Ulster in 2024.