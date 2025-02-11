Land prices in Co Louth have risen sharply over the past five years, driven by scarce supply and very keen demand, pushing past an average of €16,000/ac.

Last year, prices rose again and the average price reached the €17,270/ac mark, probably a record for the county. That said, the increase of last year – at just 3% – was more modest than the jumps seen in the past two to three years. The increase was €473/ac on the €16,797/ac in 2023.

Demand for land is always strong in the county. The rising prices in Northern Ireland are also having a pull effect.

We looked at 30 farms that were offered for sale last year which had a total of 878ac. That was a substantial increase from the 18 farms with a total of 484ac the year before.

Property Partners Laurence Gunne sold a number of valuable holdings. It auctioned 40ac at Ballynamoney, Greenore on Carlingford Lough. It sold at €710,000 or €17,750/ac to a local farming family.

The firm also sold 31.7ac of tillage land at Knockbridge, Co Louth, at auction for €720,000, or €22,712/ac.

Robert B Daly & Sons had a busy year. Its sale of a 73ac holding at Simonstown, Togher, Co Louth was one of the largest last year in the county. This tillage farm attracted plenty of interest and sold for €1.05m – equating to €14,83/ac.

Vital statistics

Average*: €17,270/ac

% change: +3%

Acres offered: 878

Total number of farms: 30

Price range: €12,080/ac to €22,713/ac

Most active buyers: Business

Weighted average: €16,821/ac

*Number of transactions: 10