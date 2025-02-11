This very large holding of bogland and hill in the Crossmolina area of Co Mayo was sold by auctioneers REA TE Potterton in 2024.

Paul Mooney Farmland prices in Mayo increased last year to average €7,746/ac, a rise of €1,462/ac on €6,284/ac in 2023.

Supply of land for sale was well maintained. Our survey examined 220 farms that were put up for sale last year with a total of just over 10,000ac. That was similar to the 9,416ac the year before. We did our calculations on 58 farms that sold by year end.

Given its size, the country has a very broad range of land and soil types. As a result, selling prices ranged widely from a minimum of €3,043/ac to a top of €18,333/ac. Again, this was mostly in line with last year when the maximum price was €17,906/ac.

One of the largest sales of the year was in Mayo. This was the 1,688ac holding centred around Crossmolina which was sold by REA Thomas Potterton. There were over 250 enquiries for this property, from west Cork to Donegal, the UK and as far away as Australia.

The guide price was €500/ac to €1,000/ac. Seven tenders were submitted and the selling price was towards the top end of this range.

There had been expectations that the OPW might buy the land to add to its growing area of national parks but in the end, the buyer was a local farming family.

Vital statistics

Average*: €7,746/ac

% change on 2023: +23%

Acres offered: 10,054

Total number of farms: 220

Price range: €3,043/ac to €18,333/ac

Most active buyers: Mixed farmers

Weighted average: €7,831/ac

*Number of transactions: 58