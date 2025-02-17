Land prices were steady in Co Galway last year, averaging €9,505/ac. This was an increase of just €132/ac or 1% on the €9,373/ac of the year before.

Our survey looked at a mix of 213 farms and holdings put on sale in 2024 – a total of 7,956ac. We did our calculations on 59 farms which had sold by year-end and met the required criteria. Selling prices were in the range of €3,293/ac to €28,571/ac.

Three-quarters of the properties for sale in Galway were under 40ac in size. These averaged €9,851/ac on sale.

The one quarter that was over 40ac averaged €8,705/ac. David Moggan Property Consultants sold a 72ac residential farm at Belclare, Tuam, Co Galway in an online auction. This was good land and it attracted steady interest. After 22 bids, the farm was knocked down for €650,000.

Galway city is expanding and that is pulling up prices in the vicinity of €12,000/ac or more. Good land in the east of the county is now typically making €10,000/ac to €12,000/ac. Farmers and landowners around Oranmore are re-assessing the value of their farms after the IDA purchased 100ac in two blocks nearby, paying a strong multiple of agricultural price.

Vital statistics

Average*: €9,505/ac

% change on 2023: +1%

Acres offered: 7,956

Total number of farms: 213

Price range: €3,293/ac to €28,571/ac

Most active buyers: Mixed

Weighted average: €9,600/ac

*Number of transactions: 59