Land prices fell in Co Kerry to an average of €9,431/ac, a drop of 9%. Fewer big holdings suitable for dairy or livestock farming came on the market in 2024, likewise fewer landmark properties.

There was plenty of interest in quality grassland. However, after a period of low milk prices and high input costs, dairy farmers had less funds on hand.

We looked at 148 holdings offered for sale – a total of 9,345ac. They included every land type including lowland pasture, standing forestry, planting land, hill grazing and bog. We sought selling prices for land used for grazing and silage, or tillage.

For those farms sold before year end, the range was broad with selling prices going from €3,333/ac to over €21,000/ac.

The top price was paid for a holding of nice grassland on the north side of Killarney, in an off-market sale. In private treaty sales, McQuinn Property Services sold a fine 32ac holding at Rathkenny, outside Abbeydorney while Ger Carmody sold 39.7ac of good land at Knockbrack, Kilfinn – both made well above the county average. Most other sales were in the €7,000/ac to €11,000/ac range.

At the lower end of the price range were holdings of marginal grazing land and hill, offered by private treaty and making €4,000/ac to €7,000/ac. A share of this was purchased for forestry planting.

Most farms put up for sale were under 50ac. However, Horgan Properties offered a 167ac residential holding at Meenanare, Duagh by private treaty.

Another talking point was when McQuinn Consulting and Brady Group jointly placed the 263.3ac Derrymore Island Nature Reserve at Dingle on the market.

Vital statistics

Average*: €9,431/ac

% change: -9

Acres offered: 9,345

Total number of farms: 148

Price range: €3,333/ac to €21,000/ac

Most active buyers: Dairy

Weighted average: €10,325/ac

*Number of transactions: 14