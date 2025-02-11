Farmland prices in Co Leitrim have bobbed up and down in recent years within the range of €6,000/ac to €7,000/ac. In 2024, they averaged €6,419/ac, down 6%.

We looked at 43 farms that were put up for sale on 1,975ac, a mix of land types. We sought selling prices for general grazing and silage land. For what sold by year end, the range in prices was €3,600/ac to €11,000/ac. Most sales were private treaty.

Padraig Davis Auctioneers sold holdings of 15ac to 40ac for €5,000/ac to €7,000/ac while sales by Gordon Hughes Estate Agents ranged from 15ac to 70ac, again achieving between €5,000 to €7,000/ac. DM Auctions dealt with sales of holdings between 10ac to 30ac, which similarly went for between €5,500/ac and €7,000/ac.

Eamon Gaffney auctioned a non-residential 22ac holding at Kivvy, Carrigallen for €220,000 or approximately €10,000/ac. He sold land by private treaty up to €11,000/ac.

Grazing land across the county is selling within the range of €5,000/ac to €10,000/ac, with most of it landing between €6,000/ac and €8,000/ac.

Prices for forestry planting land are rising and now run from €4,000/ac right up to €7,000/ac. A large block, with no overhead electricity wires and no adjacent house could approach €8,000/ac.

Vital statistics

Average*: 6,419

% change: -6

Acres offered: 1,975

Total number of farms: 43

Price range: €3,600/ac to €10,476/ac

Most active buyers: Beef and suckler

Weighted average: €6,179/ac

*Number of transactions: 16