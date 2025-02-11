One of the highest value sales in Co Kildare was of the 81.5ac Eadling House, at Punchestown Naas, belonging to Michael Kinane and placed on the market by Coonan Property. It sold before auction at well over the €4.5m guide price.

Land prices declined in Co Kildare in 2024 to an average €15,740/ac. This was a drop of €1,852/ac or 10% from the year before. But prices in the county are still in the top half dozen in the country.

Highest prices tend to be in the north of the county near towns like Naas and Maynooth, both of which are beside motorways.

This area is well inside the Dublin city commuter belt.

Prices also tend to be very strong for the top-class tillage land around Athy and for the many equestrian properties on and around The Curragh. Sizeable blocks of good land near any of the large towns in the county can now make €17,000/ac to €20,000/ac.

The main driver of high prices for land in the county is the number of business people interested in land as an investment or looking for a nice lifestyle holding on 10ac to 30ac. It’s fair to say that prices for land in the county would explode if it was easier to get planning permission to build one-off houses.

Among the notable sales there last year, Jordan Auctioneers and Leinster Marts auctioned a 25ac property with two houses at Sunnyhill, Kilcullen.

The hammer fell at €1,015,000 to a local farmer. The price equalled €40,600/ac, with the houses included. Coonan Property achieved €20,700/ac for an 80ac, non-residential block of land at Castledermot. Two bidders competed; the winner was a farmer from Carlow.

Coonans also had one of the most valuable sales of 2024 in Eadling House on 81.5ac, at Punchestown. The equestrian holding, with a fine modern house, was sold to an overseas buyer at well over the €4.5m guide price.

Vital statistics

Average*: €15,740/ac

% change on 2023: -10%

Acres offered: 2,139

Total number of farms: 41

Price range: €6,094/ac to €25,455/ac

Most active buyers: Business

Weighted average: €16,283/ac

*Number of transactions: 21