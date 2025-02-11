Few farms for sale but good demand and firm prices – that’s been the general picture of the Co Monaghan farmland market for the past five or six years.

The trend was apparent again in 2024. Our survey found that land prices in the county rose by 18% to average €12,495/ac. It’s now nearly dead level with the national average of €12,515/ac.

We examined 47 farms and holdings that were placed on the market on a total of 1,231ac, a mix of all types. We sought selling prices for land suited for general grazing and silage, or for tillage use. For those farms that sold before year-end and met the required criteria, the range in selling prices was €3,333/ac to €21,291/ac

Some properties sold at higher prices but we excluded them because a large portion of the price related to a house. These included nice holdings sold by Beattie Real Estate and by O’Hanlon Property.

Looking at non-residential land, Wilsons Auctions sold a number of parcels with the top price fetched at €20,300/ac. Tobin Estate Agents sold a number of parcels of 10ac to 30ac by private treaty for prices between €8,000/ac and €17,500/ac.

Monaghan Property Sales also secured up to €14,500/ac, with a number of parcels sold by private treaty.

Among the larger holdings, Eamonn Gaffney Auctioneers sold an 86ac non-residential farm at Tonagimsy, Drum at auction for €1.15m or €13,372/ac.

DM Auctions sold a 49.7ac farm near Scotstown by auction with the price understood to be just over €14,000/ac. Raymond Fee Auctioneers successfully sold a 123.8ac farm at Tullynamalra, outside Castleblaney – it was a private treaty sale.

Suckler and beef farmers, full-time and part-time, are the key buyers in the county. But land prices in Monaghan, and neighbouring counties, are also being boosted by the high land prices in Northern Ireland.

Vital statistics

Average*: €12,495/ac

% change on 2023: +18%

Acres offered: 1,231

Total number of farms: 47

Price range: €3,333/ac to €21,291/ac

Most active buyers: Beef/suckler

Weighted average: €13,011/ac

*Number of transactions: 22