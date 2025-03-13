The land at Knocknagee has road frontage at both ends.

A substantial holding of good farmland is for sale in Co Carlow and heading for auction. Land supply has been tight in the county in recent years, especially for a holding like this of 50.9ac. As a result, there will be plenty of interest in watching the outcome of the sale.

The property is at Knocknagee and has been brought to the market by REA Dawson. The guide price for the land is excess of €20,000/ac.

The farm is on the Carlow and Kildare border, 4km from Carlow town and close to the M9 motorway. It has dual road frontage onto the main Carlow/Castledermot Road and the Knocknagee Road. It is laid out in three, good-sized fields. The ground is currently all in cereals, but would suit any farm enterprise.

It will be offered in one or three lots, as follows:

Lot 1 – 12.702ac.

Lot 2 – 26.350ac.

Lot 3 – 11.85ac.

Lot 4 – the entire.

The auction takes place on Friday 21 March, at 3pm, at the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow.