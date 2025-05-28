A Meath farm took top spot in the Department's list of BISS beneficiaries.

Co Meath’s Tallon Farm received the highest Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme payment in the latest Department of Agriculture list of CAP beneficiaries for the 2024 financial year.

This covers payments made over the period of 16 October 2023 to 15 October 2024 and Tallon Farm claimed just over €120,000 in BISS funds over this timeframe.

The farm’s total CAP payments came to €166,832 over the year, with €42,558 of the additional funds coming from climate and environment schemes.

The previous CAP beneficiaries list put Tallon Farm’s direct payments at just over €190,000, when it was listed with the 11th highest direct payment in the country.

Second on the latest BISS payment list is GHILLSDLTD T Brown A O’Donovan addressed in Cork with €119,865 in BISS payments and total CAP funding of €174,620.

Co Carlow’s Park Farms Partnership came next on the BISS list having received €115,866 over the 2024 financial year in addition to over €100,000 in other CAP payments.

Park Farms Partnership claimed €140,824 in direct payments in the previous financial year along with €37,076 in funds under the heading of agri, environment and climate.

Meath-based Gillstown Dairy Partnership; the reps of K and M and B Byrne in Kildare; Co Tipperary’s Shanrahan Farms; and Darmondy Bros Farm Partnership, also of Tipperary, all received in excess of €100,000 in BISS funds alone over the one-year timeframe covered by the latest list.

Artemis Farms in Tipperary topped the direct payment list for the 2023 financial year at €235,530 and has a BISS payment of €60,087 listed among its €102,633 in total CAP funds received last year.

The second highest recipient of direct payments under the previous list was Kilkenny’s O’Shea Farms Unlimited Co at €222,637, which is listed as having a BISS payment of just under €60,000.

The Department’s list of CAP beneficiaries is published online, is freely available to view and is updated each year. Amounts shown refer to the 2024 financial year which ran from 16 October 2023 to 15 October 2024.