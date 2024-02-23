CEO of Dawn Farms Larry Murrin has been appointed chair of Bord Bia.

Murrin will succeed Dan MacSweeney, who spent six years as chair and was previously CEO of Carbery.

Murrin has served on the consumer foods sub-board of Bord Bia since its inception and has been a practitioner in the industry for over 40 years.

Commenting on his appointment on Friday 23 February, Larry Murrin said that the agri-food sector is embarking on a new journey full of challenge and opportunity.

Experience

"My experience of working with and being a recipient of Bord Bia services for many years gives me the belief that we are safe in the hands of a progressive, knowledgeable and ambitious organisation.

"During my term in office, I look forward to working with my fellow board members, CEO Jim O’Toole and his executive team to further the aims of the industry," Murrin said.

Making the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue highlighted Murrin's extensive experience across the agri-food sector and how he will bring a wealth of valuable expertise in leading Bord Bia.

"I have no doubt that Larry will guide Bord Bia to continue to deliver on its aim to bring Ireland’s outstanding food, drink and horticulture produce to the world, thus enabling growth and sustainability of our food businesses and primary producers," Minister McConalogue said.

Tribute

Minister McConalogue also paid tribute to the outgoing chair.

“I thank Dan MacSweeney for the dedication and commitment that he gave to his role as chair of Bord Bia over the last six years. I commend him for his leadership and contribution to the organisation.

"His engagement with the board and sub-boards of Bord Bia and with food businesses and producers across the agri-food sector was very important in supporting the sector through a period of significant and numerous challenges. I wish Dan the very best for the future.”