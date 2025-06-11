Over a week in mid-May, Tirlán processed 89m litres of milk, with 481 loads delivered on one day.

Tirlán has confirmed that some suppliers have experienced delayed collections during recent peak supply weeks.

A spokesperson for the co-op told the Irish Farmers Journal this was due to the high volume of milk being processed in its facilities.

Over a week in mid-May, Tirlán processed 89m litres of milk, with 481 loads delivered on one day.

“In a limited number of instances, there have been some changes in milk collection schedules,” the spokesperson added.

Delay

Some Tirlán suppliers received notification that their collections were delayed by a number of hours.

In some instances, farmers who had full tanks were forced to delay either morning or evening milkings by several hours as a result of late collections.

Tirlán’s spokesperson pointed out that more milk is positive for both farmers and the co-op.

“Higher volumes of milk being processed is beneficial for both suppliers and co-operative,” the spokesperson said.