The HSA has advised that only trained operators equipped with the personal protective equipment (PPE) handle chainsaws due to the dangers associated with their use.

As storm Éowyn passes through the country and clean-up operations get underway, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has called on farmers to be cautious during the clean-up.

The authority has urged farmers to leave immediate clean-up operations to the emergency services and professional operators who have the necessary competence to undertake the work safely.

Mark Cullen, HSA chief inspector said not to take the risk and instead engage with emergency and professional services.

“Farmers in particular may be tempted to deal with fallen trees on their land or on adjoining roads,” he said.

“Personal safety must be the main priority and I strongly urge only those with the necessary skills to undertake work with chainsaws."

Recommendations

In relation to chainsaw use, the HSA has recommended that: a risk assessment should be conducted before works starts; wear helmets, eye protection, specialist chainsaw gloves and leg protection, and steel-toe boots; ensure chainsaw is properly maintained, including functioning chain brakes and sharp blades; and avoid working alone.

Farmers are also reminded to stay clear of live electrical cables and report these issues to ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.

In addition, for work at heights, the HSA said to: avoid work during high winds or adverse weather; use proper fall protection equipment, including harnesses and lanyards; ensure ladders and equipment are secure, avoid overreaching; and engage with qualified professionals.