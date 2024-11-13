The court case revolves around the sale of the 751ac Barne Estate in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

A High Court judge has ruled that John Magnier has until 13 December to disclose previously privileged documents in relation to the ongoing case over the Barne Estate in Co Tipperary.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey had initially ruled that the plaintiffs - Katherine Wachman, John Paul Magnier and John Magnier - would only have two weeks to hand over the documents.

However, this deadline was extended after counsel said they would have to manually read through 2,000 documents to find the information at a busy time during the case where witness statements must be completed before the end of the month.

The barristers for the defendants, Barne Estate Limited, criticised the “lack of engagement” from the counsel for Magnier and the “twists and turns” in their actions to “maximise the delays and costs”.

“This is the game judge, anything for getting this case off,” the barrister said and, referring to the deadline for supplying witness statements, he said “this is the next iteration of what isn’t going to happen”.

Responding to this, counsel for Magnier said that this was a “serious matter” and it was “wholly inappropriate” to refer to the actions as a ‘game’.

“It comes ill from the defendants, who have repeatedly breached their discovery obligations, to criticise us.”

With regard to the judge’s order to disclose the documents, the counsel added that they had no difficulty in handing over the papers, but they do not want their appeal to the order to be moot. This was agreed to by the judge.

Although the defence counsel said that the “incredibly well-resourced plaintiff” would have enough resources to review and disclose the documents more swiftly, Justice Twomey ruled that the plaintiffs would have until Friday 13 December.