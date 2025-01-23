Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin flanked by IFA president Francie Gorman and former Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

There is a serious geographic disparity in the new Government, with five ministers in Dublin, six more in the rest of Leinster and three in Munster, plus the chief whip.

That leaves only one member of cabinet between the eight counties of Connacht and Ulster.

That man is Dara Calleary, who returns to cabinet following his brief sojourn as Minister for Agriculture in 2020, when he resigned following his attendance at the infamous Golfgate dinner during COVID lockdown.

One of the organisers of that dinner, Noel Grealish, who was acquitted of charges brought in relation to the infamous event that precipitated the resignation of Phil Hogan as Ireland’s EU commissioner, is widely expected to be appointed a super junior minister in the Department of Agriculture.

Left out

Meanwhile, the man who succeeded Calleary - Charlie McConalogue - has been left out of cabinet.

He becomes the only minister from the last Government to lose out this time.

Michael McGrath is now Ireland’s Commissioner, while Heather Humphreys, Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney have all retired from politics.

The striking thing is that Micheál Martin had three cabinet promotions for Fianna Fáil TDs in his gift without any demotions, as, apart from McGrath, Fianna Fáil has also gained two cabinet positions due to the Green Party not being in the new coalition.

It makes McConalogue’s demotion all the more striking. It also means the border region has no representation at cabinet, the closest probably being Helen McEntee in Meath.

Who is in charge of nitrates?

As regards other agriculture-adjacent portfolios, James Browne takes over from Darragh O’Brien in the Department of Housing, which heretofore has been responsible for water quality, the nitrates directive and the associated derogation.

There is some speculation that O’Brien will bring that responsibility with him into his new role, that of Transport, Environment and Climate Change.

As Minister for Higher Education, James Lawless will be responsible for the rollout of the new veterinary colleges, to open in 2026.

Full cabinet

Taoiseach: Micheál Martin.

Tánaiste: Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence: Simon Harris.

Finance: Paschal Donohoe.

Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Services, Reform and Digitalisation: Jack Chambers.

Justice, Home Affairs and Migration: Jim O’Callaghan.

Health: Jennifer Carroll McNeill.

Agriculture, Food and the Marine: Martin Heydon.

Climate, Environment, Energy and Transport: Darragh O’Brien.

Social Protection, Rural, Community Development and the Gaeltacht: Dara Calleary.

Housing, Local Government and Heritage: James Browne.

Education and Youth: Helen McEntee.

Enterprise, Tourism and Employment: Peter Burke.

Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science: James Lawless.

Children, Disability and Equality: Norma Foley.

Arts, Culture, Communications, Media and Sport: Patrick O’Donovan.

Chief Whip and Department of Mental Health (Minister of State attending cabinet): Mary Butler.