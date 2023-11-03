A man in his 50s has died following a farm incident in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

The incident occurred on Thursday 2 November, when it is understood the man fell from a roof.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal incident and attended the scene at the property in Carrigallen.

In a statement, gardaí said that the man's body was taken to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) told the Irish Farmers Journal that it is aware of the incident.

It added that it has no further information available at this time.