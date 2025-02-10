David Leydon, the new group head of growth and agri-food consulting at ifac, with John Donoghue, ifac chief executive.

David Leydon has been appointed to the newly created role of group head of growth and agri-food consulting at ifac.

Leydon will also lead the group's agri-food consultancy offering, leveraging his extensive commercial expertise to provide strategic guidance and support to clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Leydon said that ifac is well positioned to help businesses achieve their objectives and navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

"I am delighted to take on this important new role and look forward to working with the team to further develop ifac's growth strategy and enhance our support for clients across all the sectors we serve.”

Career

Leydon joined ifac in 2018 as the firm’s head of food and agribusiness to develop the group’s agri-food consultancy offerings.

He is also a judge for the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena and a founding director of AgTech Ireland.

He holds an MSc in business and IT from DCU, as well as an MBA from Henley Business School in London.

Ifac chief executive John Donoghue said that Leydon understands the clients and their needs and ambitions.

“It’s a fast-changing world, our clients are growing quickly and they need more strategic support all the time,” he said.

"David’s insight and leadership skills will be invaluable to our agri-food clients and to ifac in achieving our own growth objectives. I wish him every success in his new role.”

