Lidl Ireland's plan to import German eggs is deeply troubling and contrary to its commitment to local producers, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

IFA poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam said despite proposals for long-term contracts to ensure a steady supply, Lidl's reliance on short-term strategies has backfired.

He added that while there has been increased demand, Lidl is the only major retailer in Ireland facing a critical shortage, as they refuse to pay a realistic price to obtain eggs.

“Lidl and all retailers have to engage in constructive dialogue to develop a fair, sustainable plan that supports local egg producers and ensures the survival and growth of the sector.

“Producers need more of the margin on eggs to reinvest in their businesses. Lidl claim to have paid an increase during the summer months, but it hasn’t been passed back to producers.

Ring-fenced

“Lidl must ensure that the increase they claim to have paid is ring-fenced for farmers,” he added.

Sweetnam added that egg producers are totally opposed to the importation of German eggs.

“Should Lidl proceed without addressing our demands, we will be forced to take further action to protect our industry and livelihoods,” he said.

IFA poultry vice-chair Brendan Soden welcomed the recent review of the egg sector by the Agri-Food Regulator.

He said long-term contracts at a fair price are crucial for the sector's sustainability, as provided under Unfair Trading Practices.

“Farmers are seeking a sustainable price to allow for reinvestment and to be included in future planning and contract arrangements,” he added.