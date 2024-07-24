Lidl said shortage has been caused by high consumer demand coinciding with lower levels of production as a result of the transition from cage to barn eggs. \ Philip Doyle

Lidl Ireland has moved to import eggs from Germany, with the supermarket saying Irish farmers cannot meet its current demands.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, Lidl said the shortage has been caused by high levels of consumer demand coinciding with lower levels of production as a result of the transition from cage to barn eggs.

“Lidl Ireland will temporarily source a small number of barn eggs from a quality certified German supplier for a limited time until such time as our Irish suppliers can fulfil our customer demand.

“This will ensure our customers can continue to enjoy eggs as part of their diet while relieving pressure on Irish egg producers as they increase production levels over the coming months,” it said.

The supermarket added that it is committed to supporting Irish poultry farmers and “will continue to proactively purchase barn eggs from all Bord Bia approved Irish suppliers."

“Ultimately Lidl’s goal is to transition back to 100% Irish eggs as soon as is possible,” it said.

IFA response

Earlier this week the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) hit out at Lidl for the move.

The farm organisation said the decision to import German eggs is deeply troubling and contrary to its commitment to local producers.

IFA poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam said despite proposals for long-term contracts to ensure a steady supply, Lidl's reliance on short-term strategies has now backfired.

He added that while there has been increased demand, Lidl is the only major retailer in Ireland facing a critical shortage, as they refuse to pay a realistic price to obtain eggs.