Farmers experiencing stress, anxiety or depression over the Christmas period and beyond can reach out to Life Focus for a listening ear, the group’s chair Mona O’Donoghue Concannon has said.

Life Focus has assisted farmers struggling with the challenges of marriage breakups, succession planning, family disputes and more over its three years of existence.

The group was established by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) and there are currently 12 volunteering farmers on hand to assist other farmers in distress, completely free of charge.

The policy of Life Focus is strictly open door and those reaching out are not asked if they are an ICSA member.

“While prices are good at moment, there are always lingering issues,” O’Donoghue Concannon said.

“This is especially true of issues like disease breakdown, with TB being a big one at the moment, because there is the financial strain of losing animals and getting locked up, but an emotional strain too,” she told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The group’s central message to farmers is that a problem shared is a problem halved, as well as there being no issue that other farm families have not encountered and solved.

Life Focus can provide a listening ear without judgement. / Philip Doyle

“You will not be the only one to raise something with us. Something we hear quite a bit is ‘I thought I was the only one’, but when you tell them there have been similar situations, you can just see relief in so many faces. Many fear they would have been judged for speaking about their issues,” the chair continued.

“We are not promising to be able to solve every problem and solve the problem quickly, but are here to provide a listening ear and give you direction to where you may find more help.”

The group has established a database of contacts that can be passed on to farmers experiencing issues in specific areas and links with other groups providing other services similar to Life Focus.

Ploughing drive

The two biggest reach-out drives to farmers conducted by the Life Focus team have been at the last two National Ploughing Championships.

O’Donoghue Concannon said that 2023 saw 97 farmers seeking help over the three days, with this figure doubling this year.

She puts the interest down to Life Focus displaying the issues it regularly deals with on a sign outside the ICSA’s tent.

“The issues can be as simple as helping elderly farmers find out information and assisting them with filling in forms, especially when there is farmers isolated with no one else sitting at the kitchen table.

“Other situations will take more time to navigate, like a marriage breakup or divorce, but our phones are always on and we will always be here in the background if you just happen to have a bad day.”

If you are interested in volunteering for Life Focus or are looking for a listening ear, you can contact any ICSA representative, ring 057-866 2120 or email info@icsaireland.com.