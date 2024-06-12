Agri solicitor Aisling Meehan will be among the panelists at this year's Irish Rural History and Policy Conference \ Donal O' Leary

The challenges around succession in farming will be the main theme of this year’s Irish Rural History and Policy Conference, which takes place in Limerick’s Mary Immaculate College on Thursday 27 June.

The conference will explore the issue from the mid-1960s to present day, tracing developments from the Succession Act of 1965 to the current difficulties being experienced by farmers.

The half-day event will be organised into three panel discussions.

The first session in the morning will explore the background to the Succession Act of 1965, with the second panel discussing the implications of this legislation for women in farming.

Final session

The final session in the early afternoon will explore the issue of succession in modern farming and the problems around attracting and retaining young people in agriculture.

Among the contributors to the various panels will be well-known Clare-based solicitor Aisling Meehan, Áine Macken-Walsh of Teagasc, agribusiness consultant Ciarán Dolan, professor Monica Gorman and Dr Tomás Russell of UCD, and INHFA president Vincent Roddy.

For more information contact dobriain21@hotmail.com